Accused With Criminal Record Arrested After Six-Hour Operation In Australian Cricketers' Molestation Case In Indore

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya on Sunday provided an update on the ongoing investigation in connection with the alleged molestation and stalking of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, stating that the suspect, Aqueel Sheikh, was apprehended following a six-hour, intensive strategic operation and has a past criminal history accused has been remanded to police custody for two days, according to police officials.

Aqueel Khan, 28, arrested in Indore for allegedly stalking and molesting two Australian women's cricket team members on Oct 23, 2025. Incident occurred while players walked to a cafe, suspect traced via CCTV and arrested. Police and Cricket Australia confirm swift action twitter/t7NHGWlirA

"Australian team management security in-charge reported an incident where the FIR has been registered under section BNS 74 for inappropriate behaviour and BNS 78 for stalking. With the intensive strategic operation of six hours, we arrested the accused named Aqueel Sheikh, who has a criminal background... He appeared before the court yesterday, and we are interrogating him. After completing today's police remand, we are going to produce him before the court, and we are trying to send him on a judicial remand," the Additional Dy Commissioner of Police said.

The incident occurred on October 23, when two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched". The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

The accused, Aqeel Sheikh, arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, has been taken on a two-day remand by the MIG Police Station.

Aqeel, was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation, Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiyan, confirmed accused has been booked under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the MIG Police Station in-charge, CB Singh.

"The security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqeel is a resident of Azadnagar," he said while speaking to ANI.

"He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 am on October 23, when members of the Australian women's cricket team were walking towards a cafe from their hotel. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," he added.

