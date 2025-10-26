Trump Attends Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Claims Credit For Peace

US President Donald Trump attended the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, taking credit for facilitating the historic agreement. Both countries agreed to halt hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, and engage in joint de-escalation measures. The summit marked a significant diplomatic moment, highlighting Trump's role in regional peace efforts.

