Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Attends Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Claims Credit For Peace


2025-10-26 08:10:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump attended the Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, taking credit for facilitating the historic agreement. Both countries agreed to halt hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, and engage in joint de-escalation measures. The summit marked a significant diplomatic moment, highlighting Trump's role in regional peace efforts.

MENAFN26102025007385015968ID1110248932



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search