Hamas Vows to Return Israeli Hostages
(MENAFN) Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to transferring the remains of Israeli hostages under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, aiming to prevent Israel from finding any justification to restart military operations in the Gaza Strip.
“We will not give the (Israeli) occupation a pretext to resume the war, and we handed over 20 Israeli prisoners in 72 hours after the ceasefire,” Hayya told a news agency in a late Saturday interview.
The initial stage of the ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, guided by US President Donald Trump’s 20-point framework.
This first phase outlines the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees, as well as plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new governance system excluding Hamas.
Since Oct. 13, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages and returned the remains of 16 others, with 12 still unaccounted for, mostly Israelis. Hayya mentioned that further searches will continue in Gaza on Sunday to locate additional remains.
Addressing the situation of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, Hayya emphasized that efforts persist to “end the suffering of all of them,” despite Israel’s reluctance to reveal many of the detainees’ identities.
He also stated, “I told [US Special Envoy for Middle East Steve] Witkoff and [Trump’s son-in-law Jared] Kushner during our meeting that we are advocates of stability and that President Trump is capable of restraining the Israeli occupation.”
