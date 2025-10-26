Al-Ittihad And TCL Electronics Unite To Inspire Greatness In Saudi Football

Al-Ittihad Club has announced the signing of a new sponsorship agreement with TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer technology, ranked among the top two TV brands worldwide and a prominent pioneer in home appliances. Under this agreement, TCL becomes the official sponsor of the men's and women's first football teams for the next two seasons.

This partnership is made possible through Alesayi Electronics Company, the Exclusive distributor of TCL in Saudi Arabia, which brings decades of experience in the local market across electronics and smart devices.

As part of the agreement, the TCL logo will appear on the right shoulder of the Men's team's jerseys and the upper chest of the Women's team's jersey, a symbol of the strong partnership and shared commitment to supporting the growth of Saudi sports and empowering women's participation in the sporting field.

The CEO of Al-Ittihad Club, Mr. Domingos Oliveira, expressed his delight with the new partnership, emphasizing that it represents a valuable addition to the club's ongoing efforts to expand its network of commercial partners and strengthen its position as one of the leading clubs in the region. He said:

“We are proud to welcome TCL to our distinguished family of partners, and we look forward to achieving mutual success that supports the club's journey and contributes to the development of Saudi football.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Rayan Alesayi, CEO of Alesayi Better Life, stated that this partnership aligns with the company's vision to support Saudi sports and contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering cooperation between the sports and business sectors.

“Collaborating with a prestigious club like Al-Ittihad reflects our commitment to actively contributing to the empowerment and development of the sports sector, in line with the Kingdom's remarkable growth across various fields,”

Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Middle East and Africa Business Group, expressed her admiration for the remarkable progress of Saudi football, noting that the Kingdom's sports development has become a global benchmark thanks to the strong vision and support of its leadership.

“This partnership with Al-Ittihad represents a strategic milestone for TCL as we continue to align with Saudi Arabia's dynamic and fast-growing sports sector. We look forward to achieving mutual success that enhances TCL's brand presence and supports Al-Ittihad's inspiring journey both locally and internationally,” said Ms. Yang.