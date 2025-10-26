403
Japan Launches Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft to ISS
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Japan successfully deployed a new unmanned cargo spacecraft using an H3 rocket from a space center located on a southwestern island to transport supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), a news agency reported.
The HTV-X spacecraft has the capacity to carry up to six tons of cargo, which is 1.5 times more than its predecessor, the Kounotori. The Kounotori serviced the ISS nine times between 2009 and 2020, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
The spacecraft is anticipated to reach the ISS by Thursday. Once docked, it will remain attached for six months before conducting additional orbital technology demonstration tests for a period of three months.
Originally scheduled to launch last Tuesday, the mission from Tanegashima Space Center was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
The HTV-X is equipped with a new power supply system, enabling it to transport experimental samples that require cold storage during transit.
The upgraded H3 rocket now includes two main engines and four boosters—an increase of two boosters—designed to support future missions carrying multiple satellites to meet rising customer demand.
