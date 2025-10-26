403
PKK Pulls Out All Forces from Türkiye
(MENAFN) The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said Sunday that it is pulling all its forces out of Türkiye, signaling a major step in its long-running conflict with the Turkish state.
"We are withdrawing all our forces in Türkiye that pose a risk of clashes or are vulnerable to potential provocations," the group stated, as reported by a Turkish television news channel.
Commenting on social media platform X, Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), emphasized that dismantling the PKK's presence in Türkiye and its armed structures across the region remains central to the "terror-free Türkiye" process.
The PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish government since 1984, declared in May its intention to disarm and disband following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, to end the armed struggle. The decades-long conflict has resulted in over 40,000 deaths.
The disarmament process began in July when the first group of PKK fighters laid down and burned their weapons.
Ocalan, who founded the PKK in 1978, has been held in near-total isolation on Imrali Island in the Marmara Sea near Istanbul since 1999. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.
