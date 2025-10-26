Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Compared to last week, the average cost per ounce decreased slightly by 25.6 manat ($15), or 0.3 percent, settling at 7,119 manat ($4,185).
Silver saw a notable shift, falling by 6.07 manat ($3.56), which translates to a 6.8 percent drop. The average price per ounce was 85 manat ($49.9), down 4.83 manat ($2.83), or 5.4 percent from the previous week.
Platinum prices rose by 48.2 manat ($28.3), an increase of 1.8 percent. The average weekly price reached 2,720 manat ($1,599), up 117.4 manat ($69), or 4.1 percent compared to last week.
Palladium experienced a weekly decrease of 78.8 manat ($46.3), or 3.1 percent. Despite this, its average price climbed to 2,472 manat ($1,453), showing a 5 percent rise of 130.8 manat ($76.8) from the prior week.
