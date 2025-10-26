Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Strike Kharkiv With Drone

2025-10-26 08:06:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the city has been struck by an enemy drone. We are investigating the details,” the statement said.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 90 enemy drones on night of October 26

As reported, in the Kharkiv region yesterday, October 25, the regional center and five settlements in the region were hit by enemy strikes, one person was killed, and seven were wounded, including two children.

UkrinForm

