Russian Troops Strike Kharkiv With Drone
“Preliminary reports indicate that the city has been struck by an enemy drone. We are investigating the details,” the statement said.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 90 enemy drones on night of October 26
As reported, in the Kharkiv region yesterday, October 25, the regional center and five settlements in the region were hit by enemy strikes, one person was killed, and seven were wounded, including two children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment