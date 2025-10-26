Russian Troops Strike Kharkiv With Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the city has been struck by an enemy drone. We are investigating the details,” the statement said.

As reported, in the Kharkiv region yesterday, October 25, the regional center and five settlements in the region were hit by enemy strikes, one person was killed, and seven were wounded, including two children.