Invaders Shell Truck Carrying Food Supplies In Sumy Region, Injuring Driver

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy deliberately targeted a civilian truck on the outskirts of the Bilopillia community. As a result of the strike, a 36-year-old man who was transporting food to the city was injured,” the report said.

Medics provided assistance on the spot – hospitalization was not necessary.

It is noted that the Russians are deliberately targeting civil transport, people who are simply doing their job.

As reported, Russian troops carried out 64 attacks on 31 settlements in the Sumy region over the past day, destroying residential buildings and civil infrastructure.