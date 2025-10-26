Invaders Shell Truck Carrying Food Supplies In Sumy Region, Injuring Driver
“The enemy deliberately targeted a civilian truck on the outskirts of the Bilopillia community. As a result of the strike, a 36-year-old man who was transporting food to the city was injured,” the report said.
Medics provided assistance on the spot – hospitalization was not necessary.
It is noted that the Russians are deliberately targeting civil transport, people who are simply doing their job.Read also: Defense Forces liberate over 185 km2 of Pokrovsk district – General Staff
As reported, Russian troops carried out 64 attacks on 31 settlements in the Sumy region over the past day, destroying residential buildings and civil infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment