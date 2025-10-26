ASE Turnover Hits JD9.6M, Up 0.16%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD9.6 million, with 4.6 million shares traded through 3,970 transactions.At the price level, the ASE general index closed at 3,307 points, marking an increase of 0.16%, against the previous sessionOut of 107 companies whose shares were traded, 44 recorded gains, while 40 saw declines, compared with their previous closing prices.By sector, the industrial index decreased by 0.51 percent, the financial index rose by 0.49 percent, and the services index dipped slightly by 0.04 percent.