New Tender To Improve Energy Efficiency In 9 Public Hospitals In Northern Region-Energy Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday announced a tender for the design, supply, installation, connection, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy systems to improve energy efficiency in nine public hospitals through solar thermal water heating (STWH) in the Kingdom's northern region.In the tender announcement, the ministry invited potential contractors to visit its tenders department to obtain a copy of the invitation documents, who must prove eligibility of their contracting classification to participate.The ministry added that requests for purchasing tender documents are made electronically via its website gov), as copies are available for sale, starting today and will continue until Thursday, October 30, at 12..The ministry also set Sunday, November 2, as the deadline for receiving inquiries via email:..., while the deadline for submitting bids is 12p.m. on Thursday, November 6.On other requirements, the ministry noted the tender requires attachment of an entry bond in the form of a "certified cheque or bank guarantee" issued by a local bank, valid for (120) days from the closing date worth JD12,500.The ministry noted bids must be submitted in three separate, sealed envelopes: The first and the second are designed for for the technical and financial bids provided with the required documents, while the third targets the bid bond.All bids must be placed inside a fourth, sealed envelope bearing the bidder's name, bid details and number, as the price of each tender copy is JD200.