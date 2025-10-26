403
GCC Chief Receives Italy's PM Advisor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, received on Sunday Roberto Storaci -- Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy -- at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.
During the meeting, in the presence of Carlo Baldocci -- Ambassador of Italy to Saudi Arabia -- the officials reviewed strengthening cooperation and relations in various fields, said a statement by the Secretariat of the GCC.
The two officials also explored joint cooperation opportunities in various vital sectors through the GCC-EU Joint Action Program 2022-2028 in order to serve the common interests of both sides.
They also exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and international levels as well as issues of common interest, the statement said. (end)
kns
