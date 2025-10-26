403
PKK Announces Withdrawal From Turkiye, 2Nd Phase Of Peace Process
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced on Sunday the withdrawal of all its forces from Turkiye to areas in Iraq's Kurdistan Region as a second phase of the peace process following the disarmament process.
In a statement, the PKK said that this came within the framework of the call for peace and a democratic society in accordance with the decisions of the 12th PKK Congress.
Based on calls from Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli, and PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, a process began after the conflict and clashes in the Middle East reached a level of extreme danger to the future of the Kurds and Turkiye last year.
This process, which has gained its identity through the "call for peace and democratic society" by Abdullah Ocalan on February 27, 2025, is going through an extremely important and sensitive phase, according to the statement.
During the past eight months, based on the call for peace and a democratic society, significant historic steps have been taken following the call on March 1, where a ceasefire was declared with the aim of providing a safe and stable environment for dialogue.
The PKK explained that these historic steps taken by the Kurdish side, led by Abdullah Ocalan had a profound impact on the political and social climate in Turkiye and provided a new spirit and will for peace and democracy, and that this courageous and self-sacrificing stance by the Kurds, who have always supported peace, democracy, and freedom, was welcomed both inside and outside Turkiye.
They added that despite the incomplete positions of the opposing side, Ocalan and the PKK are striving to take new practical steps to ward off all the difficult dangers facing the Kurds and Turkiye, to lay the foundations for a "free, democratic, and brotherly life" for the next century, and to bring the peace process and democratic society to the second phase.
The process of withdrawing forces from Turkiye in the face of the possibility of clashes has begun, the withdrawal is taking place from the Turkish border areas towards the media defense zones.
The PKK emphasized its commitment to the decisions of the 12th Congress and its determination to implement them after the necessary legal and political steps are taken, as were conditions for the decisions of the 12th PKK Congress.
For this purpose, a transitional law specific to the PKK must be adopted as a basis, and laws regarding the necessary freedoms and democratic integration must be enacted immediately for participation in democratic politics.
Last July, the Peace and Democratic Society Group, consisting of 30 members, ceremonially burned their weapons, thus clearly and practically demonstrating their position and determination to end the armed struggle. (end)
