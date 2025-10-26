403
Iraq Reports One Dead, Four Injured In Oil Depot Fire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Oil Ministry reported on Sunday the death of one person and injuries to four others due to a fire that erupted in a pumping system in an oil depot located in Basra governorate, southern Iraq.
In a statement, the ministry said that the fire, erupting at 9:15 a.m. local time, was caused by a leak in an old pumping system in Zubair oil depot-1.
Safety and firefighting teams in the governorate managed to contain the situation, and efforts are still underway to fully put out the fire, the Ministry added.
The Ministry has not yet disclosed the volume of damage or whether it would affect oil production and exportation. (end)
