Arab League Chief: Sudan War Shows Militias Threaten State Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said Sunday that the war in Sudan has exposed the danger militias pose to a nation's security and sovereignty, stressing the League's rejection of such groups.
He spoke at a ceremony in Cairo honoring partners in the "Support for Sudanese Affected by the War" initiative, organized by the Arab League with the Sudanese Embassy.
Abul-Gheit underscored the primacy of the nation state -- its legitimate leadership, government, and national army -- warning that entities outside state institutions fracture and weaken states.
He highlighted Egypt-Sudan ties as a model of deep, historic bonds, noting extensive coordination on political, economic, and security issues, cooperation on development and water security, and the Nile, a vital source they both depend on.
Arab-Islamic civilization forms a common cultural framework that helps both countries face challenges, he added.
Meanwhile, Sudan's Ambassador to Cairo Imad Al-Din Adawi commended the initiative for strengthening civil society cooperation and urged expanding it to other Arab countries facing emergencies.
He thanked Egypt for facilitating Sudanese initiatives and lauded volunteers from both countries.
During the ceremony, several Egyptian, Sudanese, and Arab figures were honored.
Launched in May 2023 with former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf and Sudanese partners, the initiative supports Sudanese in Egypt in education, health, social, and economic needs. (end)
