QRDI Council, UNESCO Partner To Advance Inclusive Access To Scientific Knowledge And Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in alignment with its strategic vision to position Qatar as a global hub for cutting-edge research and innovation, and in support of the UNESCO Recommendation on Open Science, has announced a partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to advance the UNESCO Remote Access to Lab Equipment initiative (UNESRALE). This collaboration marks an important step toward democratizing access to scientific infrastructure and fostering inclusive participation in global research.

Through this partnership, QRDI Council and UNESCO aim to strengthen institutional and human capacities in science, technology, and engineering, with a particular focus on under-resourced regions. By combining QRDI Council's expertise in cultivating innovation ecosystems with UNESCO's global mandate in education, science, and capacity building, the initiative will:

- Expand equitable access to advanced laboratory equipment

- Facilitate cross-border knowledge exchange

- Empower researchers to contribute to sustainable development worldwide

''This partnership with QRDI Council is a testament to our shared belief that science should be a universal right, not a privilege. By unlocking access to advanced laboratory equipment for researchers in underserved regions, we are not only bridging gaps in scientific infrastructure, we are igniting the potential of brilliant minds to drive sustainable development and innovation across borders,'' said Ms Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences.

As outlined in the QRDI 2030 Strategy, the Council is committed to building a resilient and diversified knowledge-based economy by enhancing Qatar's RDI ecosystem, fostering collaboration across sectors, and supporting the development of high-impact scientific capabilities. QRDI Council plays a central role in enabling innovation by connecting government, academia, and industry, and by creating domestic demand for R&D-based solutions that address national and global challenges.

Khalid Al-Buenain, Director of Communications & Outreach at QRDI Council, said:“This partnership with UNESCO reinforces QRDI Council's commitment to advancing Qatar's national innovation agenda through global collaboration and knowledge exchange. By supporting initiatives that enhance equitable access to scientific resources, we are strengthening the foundations of a sustainable and inclusive RDI ecosystem, one that contributes not only to Qatar's development goals but also to global scientific progress.”

Key activities of the partnership include:

- Strategic Coordination: QRDI Council will serve as UNESCO's strategic partner in Qatar, coordinating with academic and research institutions to implement the remote access program and related capacity-building efforts.

- Support for Researchers: QRDI Council will act as the central liaison for UNESCO's initiatives in Qatar, enabling researchers to access advanced laboratory equipment and fostering a collaborative scientific research environment.

- Visibility and Engagement: QRDI Council will actively promote the initiative within Qatar's RDI ecosystem. Through the QRDI Portal, Innolight, it will showcase available lab equipment across local institutions, helping UNESCO identify suitable resources and encouraging broader engagement from academia, government, and industry.

This joint effort reflects a shared commitment to open science, inclusive innovation, and the transformative power of global collaboration.