Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Completes Fourth Phase Of Corniche Street Rehabilitation

Ashghal Completes Fourth Phase Of Corniche Street Rehabilitation


2025-10-26 08:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', announced the completion of the fourth phase of rehabilitation and improvement works on Corniche Street.

This repair work extended from Qatar National Theatre Interchange to Al Markhiya Interchange.

The asphalt layer has been repaved and road markings and lines have been refurbished, providing safer driving experience, stated Ashghal in a social media post.

Read Also
  • Two WOQOD petrol stations to be closed temporarily
  • Al Kharaitiyat Interchange to be closed temporarily for weekend
  • Prime Minister meets Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  • Prime Minister witnesses launch of AI-powered building permit issuance system

MENAFN26102025000063011010ID1110248864



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search