Ashghal Completes Fourth Phase Of Corniche Street Rehabilitation

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', announced the completion of the fourth phase of rehabilitation and improvement works on Corniche Street.

This repair work extended from Qatar National Theatre Interchange to Al Markhiya Interchange.

The asphalt layer has been repaved and road markings and lines have been refurbished, providing safer driving experience, stated Ashghal in a social media post.



