Ashghal Completes Fourth Phase Of Corniche Street Rehabilitation
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', announced the completion of the fourth phase of rehabilitation and improvement works on Corniche Street.
This repair work extended from Qatar National Theatre Interchange to Al Markhiya Interchange.
The asphalt layer has been repaved and road markings and lines have been refurbished, providing safer driving experience, stated Ashghal in a social media post.Read Also
-
Two WOQOD petrol stations to be closed temporarily
Al Kharaitiyat Interchange to be closed temporarily for weekend
Prime Minister meets Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Prime Minister witnesses launch of AI-powered building permit issuance system
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment