Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Djibouti's Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

Prime Minister Meets Djibouti's Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation


2025-10-26 08:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Djibouti HE Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in light of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, in addition to several topics of common interest.

MENAFN26102025000063011010ID1110248863



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search