Prime Minister Meets Djibouti's Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of Djibouti HE Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in light of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, in addition to several topics of common interest.