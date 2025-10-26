Shooting At U.S. University Leaves One Dead, Several Injured
Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said at a Sunday morning press conference that the shooting occurred near the university's International Cultural Center during a homecoming gathering following a football game.
He added that one individual carrying a firearm had been detained. According to de Barrena-Sarobe, another person may also have been involved.
He noted, however, that law enforcement does not believe the incident was a premeditated mass shooting.
“We are investigating with the full power of federal, state, and local law enforcement,” de Barrena-Sarobe stated.
Lincoln University, a historically Black university, is located in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.
