Shooting At U.S. University Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by ABC New.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said at a Sunday morning press conference that the shooting occurred near the university's International Cultural Center during a homecoming gathering following a football game.

He added that one individual carrying a firearm had been detained. According to de Barrena-Sarobe, another person may also have been involved.

He noted, however, that law enforcement does not believe the incident was a premeditated mass shooting.

“We are investigating with the full power of federal, state, and local law enforcement,” de Barrena-Sarobe stated.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote in a post on the social media platform X that he had been briefed on the shooting and had offered his support to the university.

Lincoln University, a historically Black university, is located in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the U.S. state of South Carolina, at least four people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at a bar on St. Helena Isla d.

Photo: AA