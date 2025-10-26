Defense Forces Liberate Over 185 Km2 Of Pokrovsk District General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Over the past ten days, Ukrainian troops operating in the Ocheretyne sector regained control over two more settlements – Kucheriv Yar and Sukhеtske. Thus, since August 21, 2025, the situation in this area has been stabilized, with control restored over nine settlements and another nine cleared of enemy sabotage groups,” the statement reads.

It is noted that in the past ten days, 1,756 enemy servicemen and 75 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed in this area.

In total, in just over two months, enemy losses in the Ocheretyne (Dobropillia) sector amount to: more than 15,700 personnel, and 1,364 pieces of weaponry and equipment (including 36 tanks, 121 armored fighting vehicles, 162 artillery systems, 5 MLRS units, 447 vehicles, 592 motorcycles and quad bikes, and 1 special-purpose vehicle). In addition, 4,689 various UAVs have been destroyed.

The“exchange fund” of Russian prisoners of war continues to grow - to facilitate the return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity.

“As of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian forces have liberated 185.6 km2 and cleared 243.8 km2 of the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region,” the General Staff reported.

Regarding the situation on the approaches to Pokrovsk and within the city itself, it is noted that Ukrainian units performing combat missions in these areas continue to carry out comprehensive measures aimed at stabilizing the situation. The enemy, taking advantage of the inter-positional space and infiltrating with small infantry groups, has concentrated about 200 servicemen in the city. Small-arms fighting is ongoing, and UAV units are actively operating. Enemy attempts to advance deeper into and entrench themselves within the urban area are being thwarted through counter-sabotage actions.

The General Staff also emphasized that Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out missions to locate, destroy, or capture Russian occupiers attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions by exploiting numerical superiority.

The combat engagements are characterized by high dynamics and intensity. In dangerous and often unpredictable conditions, Ukrainian soldiers continue to demonstrate strength, resilience, and courage.

The General Staff added that recently, Russian forces have increased their use of armored vehicles in assault operations. Across the entire front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war, from October 20 to 25, a total of 41 enemy assaults supported by armored vehicles were recorded. Several of these took place in the Pokrovsk sector. Enemy personnel and equipment were neutralized. In particular, on October 25, in the Pokrovsk sector, one armored fighting vehicle and two motorcycles were destroyed by Ukrainian firepower, and in the Balahan direction, one more enemy AFV was destroyed. In other words, all the vehicles used by the enemy in these assaults were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 181 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops over the past 24 hours, on October 25, with the highest enemy activity observed in the Pokrovsk sector - 76 assault actions were recorded.

Photo: 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade