Kuwait PM Receives Visiting UNHCR Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday the Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, and the accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting was the Chief of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel.
