Cyclone Montha: Unseasonal Rain Lashes MP, IMD Issues Alerts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) Unseasonal showers disrupted daily life across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, with heavy rainfall recorded in several districts, triggering alerts for potential flooding and disruptions.

According to the Bhopal centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state experienced varied precipitation in the last 24 hours, influenced by a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and another depression in the east-central Arabian Sea, which may intensify into cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

Rainfall was reported in isolated spots in Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar divisions; a few places in Jabalpur; many in Indore; and most in Bhopal and Narmadapuram. The rest of the state remained largely dry.

Bhainsdehi recorded 71 mm rainfall, followed by Pati at 42 mm, Bhimpur at 41 mm, Chicholi at 38 mm, and Khargone at 35.8 mm. Gusty winds reached 35 kmph in Agar Malwa, 33 kmph in Shajapur and Sagar, 31 kmph in Sehore, and 30 kmph in Ujjain.

Thunderstorms with lightning struck Indore (excluding Neemuch and Ratlam), Ujjain, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur (excluding Dindori), and districts like Sheopur Kalan, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh, and Tikamgarh. Betul saw heavy downpours.

Temperatures dipped notably; maximums fell markedly by 4.9 degrees Celsius in Narmadapuram, appreciably by 2.2-3.0 degrees Celsius in Indore, Jabalpur, and Shahdol. They were appreciably below normal (3.7-4.5 degrees Celsius) in Indore and Narmadapuram, below normal (1.6-2.4 degrees C) in others like Bhopal and Gwalior.

Minimums showed no major shifts but were above normal in several divisions, with Shahdol markedly higher by 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Lowest mins: Khandwa (16.4 degrees Celsius), Sheopur (17.0 degrees Celsius); highest: Satna (23.6 degrees Celsius). Lowest max: Pachmarhi (24.2 degrees Celsius); highest: Khajuraho (32.8 degrees Celsius).

Synoptic features highlight the Bay of Bengal deep depression, moving west-northwest at 6 kmph, likely intensifying into a cyclonic storm in 24 hours and a severe one by October 28, crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The Arabian Sea depression moves southwest at 13 kmph. A trough persists from this to the west MP.

Rainfall/thunderstorms are likely on Monday at isolated places in 31 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur; a few in six like Raisen and Indore; many in 15 like Narmadapuram and Betul. Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and thunderstorms at isolated spots in Mandsaur and Neemuch; broader alerts for 24 districts.

The Bhopal centre of IMD warns of waterlogging, localised floods, traffic snarls, power outages, and lightning risks.

People were advised to avoid flooded areas, unplug appliances and secure crops amid humidity. Farmers were advised to use light traps for pests and prepare rabi fields.

Cloudy weather with rain and haze will persist in Bhopal city with winds of 8-10 kmph on Monday. This weather, atypical for post-monsoon, could impact agriculture and travel.