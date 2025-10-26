403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina Votes Today: Midterms Will Decide Milei's Leverage
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina votes today in midterm elections that will reshape Congress-and tell President Javier Milei whether his shock-therapy agenda can move from slogans to law.
Voters will renew 127 of 257 seats in the lower house and 24 of 72 in the Senate, using a single paper ballot nationwide for the first time. Preliminary results are expected tonight.
The simple story: Milei governs without a majority. To pass anything meaningful, he needs partners from the center-right and provincial blocs.
If his coalition and allies gain enough seats to control roughly a third of a chamber, they can steer committees, set agendas, and bargain from strength.
If the map hardens into two big camps-libertarians versus peronists-with a weaker middle, every law becomes a knife-edge negotiation.
The story behind the story: For two years, the presidency tried to change Argentina by decree and selective vetoes, arguing that the status quo was broken.
Congress pushed back. The Senate voted down a sweeping economic decree; the lower house advanced limits on future decrees; lawmakers even overrode a presidential veto on a disability bill.
Argentina Votes Today: Midterms Will Decide Milei's Leverage
Those defeats did not end the program-but they showed that seat arithmetic, not social media, decides policy.
What voters feel: Inflation has cooled sharply from last year's peaks but remains high enough to squeeze wages and savings.
That reality-alongside pensions, university funding, and utility tariffs-has defined the campaign far more than ideology.
In battleground provinces such as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Santa Fe, and Mendoza, the question is less“Do you like Milei?” than“Do you think he can deliver change without breaking what still works?”
What changes next: A cabinet shake-up is likely regardless of the scoreboard. Several ministers on the ballot could shift to Congress, and the presidency is weighing a broader reset to bring in more traditional center-right allies and reopen channels to pragmatic opposition.
Why this matters outside Argentina: Today's result will determine whether South America's second-largest economy tackles reform by laws-predictable, investable, durable-or continues governing by decree amid court fights and street pressure.
For investors, neighbors, and Argentines alike, that difference is the price of change.
Voters will renew 127 of 257 seats in the lower house and 24 of 72 in the Senate, using a single paper ballot nationwide for the first time. Preliminary results are expected tonight.
The simple story: Milei governs without a majority. To pass anything meaningful, he needs partners from the center-right and provincial blocs.
If his coalition and allies gain enough seats to control roughly a third of a chamber, they can steer committees, set agendas, and bargain from strength.
If the map hardens into two big camps-libertarians versus peronists-with a weaker middle, every law becomes a knife-edge negotiation.
The story behind the story: For two years, the presidency tried to change Argentina by decree and selective vetoes, arguing that the status quo was broken.
Congress pushed back. The Senate voted down a sweeping economic decree; the lower house advanced limits on future decrees; lawmakers even overrode a presidential veto on a disability bill.
Argentina Votes Today: Midterms Will Decide Milei's Leverage
Those defeats did not end the program-but they showed that seat arithmetic, not social media, decides policy.
What voters feel: Inflation has cooled sharply from last year's peaks but remains high enough to squeeze wages and savings.
That reality-alongside pensions, university funding, and utility tariffs-has defined the campaign far more than ideology.
In battleground provinces such as Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Santa Fe, and Mendoza, the question is less“Do you like Milei?” than“Do you think he can deliver change without breaking what still works?”
What changes next: A cabinet shake-up is likely regardless of the scoreboard. Several ministers on the ballot could shift to Congress, and the presidency is weighing a broader reset to bring in more traditional center-right allies and reopen channels to pragmatic opposition.
Why this matters outside Argentina: Today's result will determine whether South America's second-largest economy tackles reform by laws-predictable, investable, durable-or continues governing by decree amid court fights and street pressure.
For investors, neighbors, and Argentines alike, that difference is the price of change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment