Trump And Lula Meet In Malaysia For An Hour - What's Really At Stake
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump met for roughly an hour today in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the ASEAN leaders' summit.
It was their first full, sit-down conversation. The agenda was straightforward: defuse a trade fight and cool a diplomatic chill without either side looking like it blinked.
Inside the room, the signals were pragmatic. Lula arrived with a short list of priorities: roll back a 40% surcharge the United States placed on Brazilian imports and ease U.S. restrictions affecting Brazilian officials.
Trump's team indicated tariff relief is possible“under the right circumstances.” Each leader brought senior economic and foreign-policy advisers, underscoring that this was about concrete give-and-take, not theater.
The story behind the story is leverage. Washington used tariffs to gain negotiating power and to press broader concerns.
Brasília pushed back by stressing mutual benefits and pointing out that the United States actually sells more to Brazil than it buys in many years, so escalation hurts both sides.
The venue mattered too: meeting in Southeast Asia, a region central to supply chains and critical minerals, reminded both capitals that partners have options-and that stability with a major Latin American economy can be an asset in a more competitive world.
Why this matters if you live outside Brazil: tariffs are a tax on trade that ripple into prices and production plans. Brazil is a top supplier of food, energy, and metals.
Lower barriers mean cheaper inputs for U.S. and Asian manufacturers, steadier grocery prices, and fewer surprises for shippers and investors.
For Brazil, relief would shore up jobs in agribusiness and industry and signal that it can disagree with Washington yet still cut deals.
What to watch next: whether technical teams translate today's tone into a timetable-first on tariff reductions, then on the diplomatic irritants that have soured ties. Neither side promised a grand bargain.
But the hour in Kuala Lumpur suggested both would prefer a workable peace in trade and foreign policy over a headline-grabbing fight that raises costs and limits choices.
