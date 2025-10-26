Delhi Customs Seize 170G Gold Hidden In Plastic Bottle Cap

Delhi Customs officials at IGI Airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai on flight AI-996 on October 25. During baggage screening, they discovered 170 grams of gold cleverly concealed under a plastic bottle cap. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway.

