Delhi Customs Seize 170G Gold Hidden In Plastic Bottle Cap


2025-10-26 06:10:45
Delhi Customs officials at IGI Airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai on flight AI-996 on October 25. During baggage screening, they discovered 170 grams of gold cleverly concealed under a plastic bottle cap. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway.

AsiaNet News

