Trump Brokers Historic Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire In Malaysia

Thailand and Cambodia signed a landmark ceasefire agreement during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, with US President Donald Trump playing a key facilitation role. The deal includes withdrawal of heavy weapons, release of prisoners, and joint de-escalation efforts along the border, bringing hope for long-standing peace in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.