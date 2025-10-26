Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Brokers Historic Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire In Malaysia


2025-10-26 06:10:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Thailand and Cambodia signed a landmark ceasefire agreement during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, with US President Donald Trump playing a key facilitation role. The deal includes withdrawal of heavy weapons, release of prisoners, and joint de-escalation efforts along the border, bringing hope for long-standing peace in the region.

MENAFN26102025007385015968ID1110248729



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search