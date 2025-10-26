Show Some Respect: Fans Rejoice As Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 950 Career Goals

The star Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net again wearing the Al-Nassr jersey in a match this Saturday for the Saudi League. The striker has now reached 950 goals in his career, meaning he is just 50 away from the much-anticipated milestone of one thousand.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in Al-Nassr's 2-0 victory over Al Hazem. The other goal was scored by fellow Portuguese player João Félix.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth goal of the Saudi League season. He is three goals behind the top scorer, João Félix himself, who has nine.

With the win, Al Nassr maintains its perfect record in the Saudi League. Leading the competition, the team has 18 points from 6 rounds.

Social Media Reaction

As the Portuguese legend reached the milestone, his fans rejoiced and congratulated him on social media. Check out some reactions:

Cristiano #Ronaldo completed 950 career goals, and this is how he celebrated! twitter/E8pITgMhVl

- Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) October 26, 2025

CRISTIANO RONALDO HITS 950 CAREER GOALS! ⚽️@ofc_the_club $OFC Just 50 away from the legendary 1000 mark ⌛️Here's the breakdown of his incredible journey:⚽️ 450 – Real Madrid ⚽️ 145 – Manchester United ⚽️ 143 – Portugal ⚽️ 106 – Al Nassr twitter/bhfny5BjpU

- Emmytechkk (@Emmytechkk) October 26, 2025

Wow, Cristiano Ronaldo hits 950 goals with Al Nassr! Just 50 more to go for 1000-amazing milestone! ⚽

- Catherine (@catherine_6907) October 26, 2025

BREAKING:Cristiano Ronaldo HAS NOW SCORED 950 CAREER GOALS first player in history ✨#cristiano_ronaldo #Manchesterunited#ALNASSR twitter/zh4HYIJYiT

- Saviour Ochui (@SOchui45936) October 25, 2025

Ronaldo is up to 950 goals and people ain't even feeling it...show some respect fellows

- Ejims (@Ejims737699) October 25, 2025