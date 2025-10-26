ENG Vs NZ, Women's World Cup 2025: Sophie Devine Bids Tearful Farewell In Her Final ODI Match (WATCH)

New Zealand skipper and legendary all-rounder Sophie Devine could not control her tears in her farewell ODI match in the Women's World Cup 2025 match against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 26.

Ahead of the marquee event, Sophie Devine announced that the ongoing Women's World Cup would be her last ODI tournament, marking an end to her illustrious career in the format, and the match against England served as an emotional farewell on the international stage.

Since New Zealand could not qualify for the semifinal of the Women's World Cup 2025, skipper Devine's game against England became a sentimental farewell, with emotions running high among her teammates and fans.

An Emotional Adieu for Sophie Devine

Ahead of New Zealand's final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 against England, the emotions were high as Sophie Devine walked in alongside her teammates for the national anthem for one final time, bidding an emotional farewell to her ODI career. As New Zealand's national anthem 'God Defend New Zealand', Devine was visibly emotional as she was controlling her tears.

Towards the end of the national anthem, the 36-year-old moved to tears as the New Zealand women's cricket legend struggled to hold back her emotions, visibly overwhelmed during her final walk onto the field.

Sophie Devine admitted she was emotional ahead of her final ODI watch, but honoured to have New Zealand in the format.

“There's certainly been a few tears. Just want to out there, enjoy, and play with a smile on my face. It's been a real honour." Devine said at the toss.

Sophie Devine had her final walk with the bat and scored 23 off 35 balls, capping off her illustrious career in a memorable farewell innings. The New Zealand legend finished the tournament as the team's highest run-getter with 289 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 57.80 in seven matches.

Sophie Devine's illustrious ODI Career

Sophie Devine has been regarded as one of the finest cricketers to have graced the New Zealand women's cricket team. Having made her ODI debut against Australia at Brisbane in 2006, Devine went on to establish herself as a world–class player, renowned for her explosive batting, incisive bowling, and inspirational leadership for nearly two decades.

In 2020, Sophie Devine was appointed as New Zealand's all-format captain, replacing Amy Satterthwaite. Over the last five years as a captain, the 36-year-old led the White Ferns with distinction, becoming one of the most capped and respected players of New Zealand women's cricket, inspiring her team with both her performances and leadership on and off the field.

Despite battling with type 1 diabetes, Sophie Devine has been one of New Zealand's most dependable players, consistently contributing with the bat and ball, while setting an example of resilience and determination throughout her illustrious ODI career.

In her ODI career, Sophie Devine has amassed 4279 runs, including 9 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 32.66 in 159 matches. With the ball, the all-rounder picked 110 wickets at an average of 36.52 and an economy rate of 4.58 in 133 innings.