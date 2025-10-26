Redditor Shares Woes Of Receiving 'Fungus-Laden' Chicken, When All He Wanted To Do Was 'Have A Decent Meal And Sleep'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit post has gone viral, with a user claiming that he received defective food from KFC, which he had ordered through Zomato. The food delivery platform denied any responsibility for the issue.

“Ordered from KFC on Zomato. Found something stinky and gross-looking a few bites into the food,” the user said in the viral post.

“Sought help from Zomato support, the first support agent I was assigned didn't even connect, the second just pasted some copy-paste, blaming the restaurant. The third loves ChatGPT, and by the end, I just really had had enough of it,” he said, adding the screenshots of the chats with the customer support executives of Zomato.

In the chats, the support executive can be seen saying that Zomato doesn't directly handle the cooking or taste.

“I'd recommend leaving a review on the restaurant's page - this helps them directly hear from customers and make the necessary improvements,” the response added.

Under the screenshots, the user said,“Never using Zomato again, and never eating at fast food chains.”

In its terms of service, Zomato has clarified that it is“not a manufacturer, seller or distributor of food and beverages or products and merely places an order against the Restaurant Partner(s) on behalf of the Customers pursuant to the unconditional and irrevocable authority granted by the Customers to Zomato”.

“Zomato shall not be liable for any acts or omissions on the part of the Restaurant Partner, including deficiency in service, wrong delivery of order/order mismatch, quality, incorrect pricing, deficient quantity, time taken to prepare or deliver the order, etc,” it says further.

Under the post, netizens advised the user to write to KFC and lodge a complaint.

"If you can, reach out to KFC and lodge a complaint. They'll help you out," one user wrote.

"Write mail to KFC and also connect with the store manager (quick resolution) 080-4275-4444 customer care," another one wrote.

A user also suggested a more serious method of resolution.“Hire a lawyer and complain in the consumer court,” they said.

“A better choice, but not the most economical one for me atm,” the customer responded.