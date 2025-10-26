Afghanistan Says Trade Routes To Pakistan Remain Closed

Taliban acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, said all major trade routes with Pakistan remain closed and efforts are underway to secure alternative channels for exports.

Azizi said officials are working to identify and reopen new corridors to regional and global markets to ensure uninterrupted movement of Afghanistan products.

He stressed that the strategy aims to support domestic exporters and manufacturers so Afghanistan goods can reach foreign markets safely and reliably.

The border closures, imposed by Pakistan after recent cross-border clashes, have disrupted imports and exports, causing delays and higher transportation costs for Afghan traders.

Afghanistan, a landlocked country, depends heavily on neighboring nations for access to international trade routes, making disruptions particularly damaging to its economy.

Officials say reliance on a single trade corridor has repeatedly undermined economic stability, prompting Kabul to accelerate cooperation with other regional partners.

Analysts warn that prolonged border restrictions could weaken Afghanistan's already fragile export sector, heightening pressure on authorities to diversify trade routes and reduce dependence on Pakistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram