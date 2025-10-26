403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Visiting UNHCR Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday the Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, and the accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting were the Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials. (end)
