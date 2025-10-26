Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Strikes Kramatorsk Community, Causing Destruction

2025-10-26 06:06:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On the morning of October 26, the Kramatorsk community came under fire. At 8:10 a.m., there was a strike in the private sector. A residential building was damaged. At 8:25 a.m., there was a second strike on the private sector. The strike hit near a residential building. At 8:35 a.m., there was a strike in an industrial area,” the report said.

As noted, the final consequences of Russian terror are currently being determined.

Read also: Strike on Kyiv: Three killed, number of injured rises to 31, including seven children

As reported, Russian troops fired on settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times over the past day, October 25.

Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

UkrinForm

