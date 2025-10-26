403
Putin Announces Successful Test Of World's First Nuclear-Propelled Missile
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday the successful test of the world's first missile equipped with a nuclear propulsion system, confirming that the final trials of the "Burevestnik" cruise missile were completed successfully.
During a meeting with senior commanders involved in the military operation in Ukraine, Putin stated that the modernization of the Armed Forces, particularly the nuclear deterrence system, had reached its highest level, possibly surpassing that of all other nuclear powers.
Russia has already begun developing the infrastructure and operational framework for deploying the new missile, Putin added.
He affirmed that the Russian army will continue carrying out its assigned missions in Ukraine, praising what he called the "heroic performance" of Russian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk, Dmitrovskoye, and Kupyansk sectors.
Putin also urged that Ukrainian prisoners of war be treated in accordance with Russian law and international law, instructing military leaders to take all necessary measures to ensure their safe surrender. He stressed that the Russian army "has always shown mercy toward defeated enemies and will continue to do so."
Russia's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, briefed the president on the successful missile test, explaining that the Burevestnik flew 14,000 kilometers over 15 hours, maneuvering through both horizontal and vertical trajectories while evading all radar detection systems before hitting its designated target with high precision.
Gerasimov added that the missile's technical and tactical features allow it to strike fortified targets anywhere in the world with guaranteed accuracy, providing Russia with a qualitative advantage in the field of strategic weaponry.
In remarks to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Chinese military expert Song Zhongping described the Burevestnik as a "unique weapon," noting that, unlike traditional cruise missiles powered by chemical fuel, it uses nuclear energy as propulsion, giving it an almost unlimited flight range and the potential to reshape the global nuclear balance of power.
On October 22, President Putin oversaw large-scale strategic nuclear exercises, during which the readiness of Russia's command-and-control systems was tested. The Kremlin later announced that all objectives of the drills had been successfully achieved. (end)
