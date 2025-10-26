403
ASEAN Supports Trump's Plan To End Gaza Conflict, Mideast Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed on Sunday their support for the plan of US President Donald Trump to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip through a just and sustainable peace for the Middle East.
Speaking at the 13th ASEAN-United States Summit, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Trump's comprehensive plan to resolve the conflict, saying, "It has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the most intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail."
"And we trust that with your leadership, Mr. President, we'll achieve a just and durable peace," said Ibrahim about Trump's 20-point plan for the ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli occupation reached through regional and international mediation.
On US-ASEAN ties, Anwar said, "Grounded in our shared aspirations for peace and prosperity, ASEAN-US relations have deepened into a comprehensive strategic partnership. The vibrant and tremendous economics of the US and Southeast Asia have the potential to create a golden age for all our nations."
Anwar revealed that trade between ASEAN and the US reached USD 453 billion last year, expressing hope that the two sides would boost the number in the upcoming period.
For his part, Trump affirmed that the US stood with Southeast Asian countries, revealing that his country was working to resolve the dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Kuala Lumpur is hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit from October 26 to 28 with the participation of around 30 leaders.
ASEAN was established in 1967 and currently has 11 members including the recently admitted Timor-Leste. (end)
