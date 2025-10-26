403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received the Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
