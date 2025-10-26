Two WOQOD Petrol Stations To Be Closed Temporarily
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel, WOQOD, has announced the temporary closure of two of its petrol stations tomorrow, October 27, for a scheduled system upgrade.
The affected stations are Al Thumama 3 Petrol Station and Ras Laffan petrol station.
In a social media post, the company said, "Please be informed that the following stations will be temporarily closed on Monday, October 27. 2025, from 12am to 3am for a scheduled system upgrade."
The company while apologising for the inconvenience, thanked customers for their understanding.
