Two WOQOD Petrol Stations To Be Closed Temporarily

2025-10-26 06:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel, WOQOD, has announced the temporary closure of two of its petrol stations tomorrow, October 27, for a scheduled system upgrade.
The affected stations are Al Thumama 3 Petrol Station and Ras Laffan petrol station.

In a social media post, the company said, "Please be informed that the following stations will be temporarily closed on Monday, October 27. 2025, from 12am to 3am for a scheduled system upgrade."

The company while apologising for the inconvenience, thanked customers for their understanding.

The Peninsula

