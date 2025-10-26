Al Kharaitiyat Interchange To Be Closed Temporarily For Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary traffic closure of the Al Kharaitiyat Interchange for the exit leading to Al Kharaitiyat and Al Ebb, affecting traffic coming from Doha.



The traffic closure will take place from 12am to 5am on Thursday, October 30.



The department also announced another closure of the exit leading to Al Ab for those coming from Izghawa towards the Al Kharaitiyat Intersection from 2am to 10am on Friday, October 31.



The closure, carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, will be in place to facilitate the removal of the temporary traffic diversion at the Al Khuraitiyat intersection.



Ashghal advised road users heading to Al Ebb Street and Al Riffa Street to use the Izghawa Interchange and then turn left onto Qutifan Street to reach their destinations.