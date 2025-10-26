403
Belgorod reservoir dam gets hit by Ukraine— Russian regional governor
(MENAFN) The dam of the Belgorod reservoir in Russia was reportedly damaged in a Ukrainian strike on Saturday, according to the regional governor.
Vyacheslav Gladkov said, “As a result of Ukraine’s strike, there are damages to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir.”
He warned that another strike could endanger at least 1,000 residents. “If this happens again, it will pose a threat of flooding river valley areas on the side of Kharkiv region and several streets of our settlements where around 1,000 residents live,” Gladkov added.
Ukraine has not responded to the claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.
