403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korean Court Orders Arrest of Ex-Marine Commander
(MENAFN) A South Korean court on Friday authorized the arrest of a former Marine commander linked to the 2023 death of a young Marine, media reported.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the detention of Lim Seong-geun, former leader of the Marine Corps 1st Division, who faces accusations of negligence in connection with the death of Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun.
Chae drowned during a search operation in Yecheon County last July, when heavy rainfall created strong currents that swept him away.
Lim is accused of ordering a dangerous river search operation without issuing adequate safety gear such as life vests, which led to Chae’s death.
This arrest is the first in the ongoing investigation conducted by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, who launched the probe in July.
Meanwhile, the court rejected requests for arrest warrants against former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and four others over allegations of interference.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the detention of Lim Seong-geun, former leader of the Marine Corps 1st Division, who faces accusations of negligence in connection with the death of Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun.
Chae drowned during a search operation in Yecheon County last July, when heavy rainfall created strong currents that swept him away.
Lim is accused of ordering a dangerous river search operation without issuing adequate safety gear such as life vests, which led to Chae’s death.
This arrest is the first in the ongoing investigation conducted by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, who launched the probe in July.
Meanwhile, the court rejected requests for arrest warrants against former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and four others over allegations of interference.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment