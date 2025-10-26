Pakistan Intensifies Crackdown On Afghan Refugees Amid Rising Tensions With Kabul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Pakistan has become increasingly hostile to the 2.8 million Afghan refugees who have lived within its borders for decades, with Islamabad launching a sweeping campaign of deportations in the name of combating terrorism.

According to a report by France 24, more than 6,66,000 Afghan refugees have already been expelled since the beginning of this year -- a move that has drawn criticism from humanitarian groups and deepened the already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government alleges that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban, has found safe haven across the border in Afghanistan, from where militants allegedly plan and execute attacks on Pakistani security forces.

The year has witnessed a record surge in such attacks, prompting Islamabad to take harsh measures to, as officials claim,“reclaim control” of border regions.

Notably, as the tensions deteriorate amid a spate of attacks and the rising violence at the Durand Line, leading to violent clashes, which were halted after the two sides agreed to a ceasefire on October 19, the situation remains tense and fragile.

Entire Afghan-populated neighbourhoods in Pakistani cities have been cleared, refugee camps shuttered, and new mechanisms introduced -- particularly in Punjab province --enabling citizens to report the presence of“illegal immigrants", according to a report by France 24.

Initially, Islamabad's deportation drive targeted undocumented migrants and recent arrivals.

However, since September 1, even Afghans registered with the UNHCR have been subjected to expulsion.

Many of these individuals and families have lived in Pakistan for over 40 years, contributing to local economies and communities.

For countless Afghan refugees, the government's ultimatum presents an impossible dilemma: remain in hiding to avoid detention and deportation, or return to a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan -- a country where women and girls are barred from education, civil liberties are curtailed, and the economy is in shambles.

As the campaign continues, observers warn that Pakistan's actions risk triggering a humanitarian crisis across the region.

What began as a security measure has now evolved into a mass displacement, forcing generations of Afghans to once again abandon the only home they have known for decades.