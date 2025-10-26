403
Explosion at Ukraine-Belarus Border Takes Four Lives
(MENAFN) A man attempting to escape Ukraine detonated an explosive device, killing himself and three others while his papers were being examined at the border with Belarus, according to local officials.
The explosion occurred at a railway station in the town of Ovruch, located in Zhytomyr Region, Ukraine, and left ten additional people injured, regional police stated.
Authorities explained that “one of the men on the platform pulled out an explosive device, after which the blast occurred.”
Among the victims were three women, including a border guard, who lost their lives in the explosion.
The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service reported that the suspect later died from his injuries in the ambulance despite receiving first aid.
The man, a 23-year-old resident of Kharkov, “had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border on the western section of the state border,” the service added.
In response to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky imposed martial law, barring most men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.
These restrictions were later relaxed, permitting men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.
Since February 2022, at least 650,000 men of fighting age have fled Ukraine, a media outlet reported in August.
Ukrainian authorities have faced ongoing challenges in preventing draft evasion during the war.
As battlefield setbacks mounted, Kiev’s conscription efforts have reportedly become increasingly harsh, with videos of the practices frequently circulating on social media.
