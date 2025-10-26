403
Trump Holds Phone Talks with Japan’s New PM
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump spoke with Japan’s newly appointed first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who emphasized her commitment to deepening the US-Japan relationship.
"Had a good and candid conversation with @realDonaldTrump today and truly appreciated his warm congratulatory message on my appointment as Prime Minister," Takaichi wrote on X, the US social media platform.
She expressed determination to elevate the Japan-US alliance "to even greater heights" and said she looks forward to working with Washington and regional partners "toward a Free and Open" Asia-Pacific.
President Trump is scheduled to travel to Tokyo on Monday and meet with Takaichi on Tuesday during a three-day Asia tour that will also include stops in Malaysia and South Korea. Both leaders are expected to participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.
During Trump’s visit, Japan and the US plan to sign agreements covering shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and advanced communications technologies, according to sources cited by a Japanese news agency on Saturday.
Takaichi secured her position as Prime Minister Tuesday after winning majorities in both parliamentary chambers. Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) retained power through a coalition deal with the opposition Japan Innovation Party (JIP).
Under the US-Japan defense treaty, Japan hosts more than 50,000 American troops along with military bases and weapons, underscoring the strategic importance of the alliance.
