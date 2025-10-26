403
European Allies Remain Uncertain on Long-Range Arms for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s European supporters refrained from issuing any official declarations regarding Kiev’s access to long-range weaponry following a summit in London on Friday.
The meeting brought together Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and their Dutch and Danish counterparts, Dick Schoof and Mette Frederiksen. The discussions were centered on providing additional military assistance to Kiev.
Zelensky had been anticipated to request more long-range weaponry after US President Donald Trump declined to authorize the provision of Tomahawk missiles.
Despite Rutte asserting that Ukraine is entitled to long-range weapons, no formal statement was issued acknowledging Kiev’s specific request.
Starmer pledged to exert “military pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin through continued deliveries of “long-range capabilities” to Ukraine.
He noted, “We’re accelerating our UK program to provide Ukraine with more than 5,000 lightweight missiles.”
Regarding potential shipments of US-made Tomahawk missiles, Rutte emphasized that “its up to each ally what weapons they want to deliver to Ukraine.”
He further stressed that Kiev has the right to strike “targets inside Russia with long-range weapons.”
The NATO chief added that the United States is already supplying Ukraine with a broad array of arms, including Patriot air defense systems, as well as HIMARS and ATACMS rocket systems.
