Kremlin Responds Positively to Japan’s Peace Treaty
(MENAFN) The Kremlin expressed approval of Japan’s intention to formalize a peace agreement with Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.
This follows remarks from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who addressed parliament, saying that striving for such an accord is an integral part of her administration’s foreign policy objectives.
Japan and Russia have never officially signed a peace treaty following the conclusion of World War II.
This lack of a formal agreement is rooted in a longstanding conflict over the four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain, which were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1945 as part of the postwar arrangements.
Tokyo, however, maintains its claim over the islands, which it refers to as the Northern Territories.
“The Japanese government’s policy is to resolve the territorial issue and finalize the peace treaty,” Takaichi declared before parliament.
The Kremlin described her statement as “rather to be welcomed.” Moscow “also supports signing a peace treaty with Japan,” Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, he highlighted what he described as Tokyo’s “rather unfriendly stance” towards Moscow, emphasizing that Japan has participated in “all the unlawful sanctions and restrictions against our country” imposed by Western nations.
In addition, the spokesman pointed out that official communication between the two countries has been “reduced virtually to zero” in recent years due to Japan’s actions.
