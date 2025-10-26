403
Games of the Future 2025 Highlights Community, Innovation and Youth Empowerment in UAE
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE – [23 October, 2025]: Abu Dhabi, UAE will host the Games of the Future 2025 (GOTF 2025), the groundbreaking global event where phygital sports bring together elite clubs, athletes, and gamers to compete in cutting-edge disciplines that blend real-world athleticism with advanced gaming technology.
Taking place from 18-23 December 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the tournament is a natural extension of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the nation’s designation of 2025 as the Year of Community, reinforcing the UAE's role as a global hub for sport, innovation, youth empowerment, and cultural exchange.
His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports, affirmed that Abu Dhabi's hosting of the Games of the Future 2025 is a qualitative new step in the country's journey to consolidate its position as a global hub for innovation and the evolving sports industry. He emphasised that the Games reflects the We the UAE 2031 vision by empowering youth, advancing the digital economy and strengthening the global standing of Emirati sports.
His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi said: “The Games of the Future 2025 merges athletic performance with technology, inspiring youth, driving sports innovation, fostering teamwork among youth and supporting a sustainable economy based on innovation and knowledge. At the Ministry of Sports, we are committed to ensuring the success of the Games and reinforcing the UAE’s status as a premier host of global sports events.”
The We the UAE 2031 vision outlines ambitious goals around economic diversification, digital transformation, and youth empowerment. The Games of the Future 2025 directly supports these priorities by accelerating the digital economy through the introduction of new technology platforms and esports-driven industries that position the UAE as a destination for innovation and investment.
The event also empowers youth by providing opportunities for athletes and gamers to showcase their skills on an international stage, while inspiring the next generation to embrace creativity, teamwork, and innovation. By hosting large-scale international phygital sports tournament, the UAE further demonstrates its leadership as a convenor of transformative global events.
At the same time, Games of the Future 2025 reflects the spirit of the UAE's Year of Community, which emphasizes shared values, inclusivity, and togetherness. The event will bring together athletes, fans, and clubs from diverse countries and cultures, creating a platform that unites people across backgrounds. The phygital disciplines themselves promote collaboration, strategy, and adaptability, embodying the spirit of teamwork and mutual respect. Beyond the competition, fan zones, interactive activations, and cultural showcases will celebrate community spirit, enhancing the sense of belonging for residents and visitors alike.
In the lead-up to Games of the Future 2025, a dedicated community engagement roadshow will take place across key locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, offering residents and fans an opportunity to explore the spirit of phygital sport through interactive activations and curated experiences. Stay tuned for more details on the roadshow and where to find it.
The Games of the Future 2025
The tournament will feature 11 disciplines including Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, MOBA PC and Mobile, Battle Royale, and more, combining the drama of physical competition with the creativity of digital gaming.
A wide range of international and regional clubs have already confirmed their participation in the Games of the Future 2025, including PBC Astana, Thang Long Warriors, Intercosmics, CD Holcattes and Great Team Brazil. Phygital Football teams México Quetzales – Armadillos FC, CM Jardim, Greni Smith, Z10, FC WHITEBIRD and La Crema will also return to Abu for the final showdown, following their success at the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football tournament earlier this year.
The event is also supported by World Phygital Community member organizations, such as Phygital Brazil, the Serbian Association of Electronic Sports, and the Belarusian Federation of Phygital Sports, reflecting the growing global network behind the phygital movement.
Among the star athletes set to compete are Rodrigo Ulibarri and Aldair Giorgana (Mexico Quetzales - Armadillos FC), as well as Matheus Dedo (CM Jardim) — each known for their standout performances across both traditional and digital sports. Their participation underscores the growing excitement among international athletes embracing the phygital format.
They will be joined by a growing roster of clubs from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, including groups competing in Phygital Basketball, Phygital Football, Phygital Dancing, and Phygital Shooter disciplines, underscoring the truly global nature and universal appeal of the tournament.
The competition is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the Global Rights Holder. The event is supported by key stakeholders, including the Host City Entity, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the Official Partner, Ministry of Sports.
Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said: “The Games of the Future is a reflection of the UAE’s bold vision to create opportunities for youth, innovation, and community. By bringing together athletes, gamers, fans, and partners, to introduce sports like you have never seen before, we’re bringing technology and sport to life through Phygital Sports”
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will play host for the Games of the Future from 18-23 December. As a dynamic space purpose-built for innovation and scale, it will be transformed into a futuristic field suitable for this ground-breaking global event – offering the ideal environment to deliver a world-class phygital sports showcase. Its strategic infrastructure and operational excellence continue to position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leading destination for international events at the intersection of technology, sport, and culture.
For further details on the Games of the Future 2025, including schedules, ticket sales, and event updates, please visit gotfabudhabi
Media representatives are invited to be part of the Games of the Future 2025, either live from Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Centre or virtually from anywhere in the world. Accredited journalists will enjoy exclusive access to competitions, press conferences and live-stream coverage along with athlete interviews behind-the-scenes opportunities from the groundbreaking global event.
