THE KRYPTONIAN’S RISE: KLINGBEIL AIMS TO END WOLVERINE’S REIGN AND CAPTURE POWER SLAP TITLE IN ABU DHABI
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 23 October 2025 : Destiny – that’s the word Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil uses to describe his upcoming title shot at $VET Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs Klingbeil Presented by Monster Energy, taking place at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday night, 24 October.
Headlining Power Slap 16 will be fan favourite and slap-fighting legend Wolverine (5-2, 2 KOs), who will defend his Light Heavyweight title for a second time. Yet surging contender Klingbeil (3-2, 2 KOs) enters his first world title fight determined to turn destiny into reality on the sport’s biggest stage.
“When I received the call, I felt destiny,” he said. “This is the moment I’ve worked for my entire life. To have my first title shot on the world stage in Abu Dhabi makes it even more powerful. History is forged in moments like these, and I am ready to step into it and show the world why they call me The Kryptonian.”
The light heavyweight contender steps into his first championship bout against a dominant and undefeated titleholder in Wolverine, but Klingbeil’s belief in his mission remains unshakable. And as Power Slap returns to the UAE capital, he has a special message for those heading to the Space42 Arena.
“To the fans in Abu Dhabi – thank you for embracing this sport with such passion,” he said. “Your energy is unmatched. On fight night, I will give you a show that you'll remember long after the belt is wrapped around my waist.”
Fighting out of San Antonio, Texas, Klingbeil’s confidence is rooted not in arrogance but rather faith and preparation: “Power Slap 16 in Abu Dhabi is the beginning of my title reign. My confidence is the foresight of my victory. Wolverine has never lost a title fight, and I respect that. But every reign meets its end.
“I know the power and the will that I carry in my heart: If the Lord so wills, I will knock out Wolverine and step off the stage as the light heavyweight champion of the world in Power Slap. They may call me the underdog, but history remembers those who rose to the occasion when counted out. With faith and relentless resolve, I will seize this moment and etch my name into history.”
Klingbeil’s connection to Abu Dhabi runs deeper than most. Twelve months ago, he stood on the same stage, not as a competitor, but as a coach, helping his team of underdogs to success.
“That wasn't a coincidence; it was a sign of my future victory,” he added. “Abu Dhabi has become a pillar of combat sports and to win gold here against a champion who has never been beaten in a title fight, would be monumental.”
In the co-main event, No1–ranked super heavyweight Dumpling (2-1-1, 1 KO) returns to action for the first time since losing his championship belt, eager to remind the world of the power and precision that once earned him the top spot in the division. Standing in his way is undefeated rising star Makini “Big Mak” Manu (4-0, 3 KOs), the No5–ranked contender who looks to keep his perfect record intact and become the first man to knock-out Dumpling on the Power Slap stage.
Part of a blockbuster Abu Dhabi Showdown Week that also features UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane, $VET Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs Klingbeil Presented by Monster Energy cements Abu Dhabi’s standing as the destination where champions are made and new legends rise. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.ae.
