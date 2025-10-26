'Always Hungry For More': Ronaldo After Scoring 950Th Career Goal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 950 career goals after scoring in the 88th minute for Al Nassr against Al Hazm.

Celebrating the historic moment, Ronaldo took to Instagram, writing, "Happy to help the team win and to hit 950 goals! Always hungry for more!"

Al Nassr maintained its grip on the top spot in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, defeating Al Hazm 2-0 in the final match of Round 6. The victory came just a day after the club celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Goal No. 950

The first breakthrough for Al Nassr arrived in the 25th minute when Joao Félix opened the scoring with a powerful header. In the second half, Sadio Mane passed the ball to Wesley, who sent it to Ronaldo - the Portuguese star then lofted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The crowd erupted in celebration as Ronaldo smiled, raised his arms to the fans and was soon surrounded by his jubilant teammates.

The goal marked his 950th career strike - a milestone that may never be repeated.

With the win, Al Nassr climbed to 18 points, three ahead of second-place Al Taawoun. Al Hazm, meanwhile, suffered its third defeat of the season and remains in 14th place with five points from one win and two draws.

