1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Stabbing In Australia's Tasmania

Hobart: One man has died and another has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the Australian island state of Tasmania on Saturday night.
Tasmania Police said in a statement on Sunday that emergency services were called to reports of a fight between two groups of people in the state capital of Hobart around midnight local time on Saturday night.
Two people were stabbed during the altercation. A 20-year-old man died from his injuries, and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said that they believe the attack was potentially linked to a previous incident involving a person from each group.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and was assisting police on Sunday morning as they tried to locate the other people involved
