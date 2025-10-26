403
Japan Sends New Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft to ISS
(MENAFN) Japan successfully launched its next-generation unmanned cargo spacecraft on Sunday, marking a major step in the nation’s space logistics program, media reported.
The HTV-X spacecraft, carried by an H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center on Japan’s southwestern island, is bound for the International Space Station (ISS) with up to six tons of cargo — a 50% increase over its predecessor, the Kounotori, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The Kounotori completed nine successful missions to the ISS between 2009 and 2020.
The HTV-X is slated to dock with the ISS on Thursday, where it will remain attached for six months before performing orbital technology demonstration tests for an additional three months.
The launch had been postponed from last Tuesday due to unfavorable weather. JAXA said the new craft’s enhanced power system enables it to transport experimental materials requiring low temperatures, broadening its capabilities for scientific missions.
The upgraded H3 rocket now employs two main engines and four solid-fuel boosters — double the number used previously — in preparation for future missions designed to carry multiple satellites for commercial and research clients.
China Launches New Satellite for Geographic Data Collection
In a separate development, China launched the Gaofen-14 02 satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province, according to a state news agency.
The satellite lifted off at 11:55 a.m. local time (0355GMT) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and successfully reached its planned orbit. It is designed to capture high-resolution stereo imagery worldwide, providing vital geographic data to bolster national economic planning and defense applications.
This mission represented the 603rd flight of the Long March rocket series.
