Laboratoire des Granions showcases its collagen-based nutricosmetic solutions at Beautyworld Middle East 2025
(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE) United Arab Emirates – October, 2025 : Laboratoire des Granions, a nutricosmetic expert, will be exhibiting at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Center (French Pavilion, Sheikh Saeed Hall, Stand S2-E17). A leading name in natural health and beauty, the brand aims to build new partnerships and increase its visibility in Middle Eastern markets.
Targeted action from within through nutricosmetics
Laboratoire des Granions develops nutricosmetic solutions that act on the skin’s biological mechanisms by delivering targeted active ingredients orally to support its functions from deep within. This approach is fully aligned with the "beauty from within" trend, which is particularly popular among younger generations. In the UAE, where the population is largely composed of active young expatriates and millennials, this holistic view of wellness is gaining ground. Since the COVID-19 crisis, the dietary supplements sector has experienced strong growth, driven by a collective awareness around health, lifestyle balance, and the integration of nutricosmetics into more holistic beauty and wellness routines.
Marine collagen: a key protein for the skin
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body and a key component of the skin’s structure. From the age of 25, the body’s natural collagen production decreases by around 1% each year. By age 60, nearly one-third of the body's collagen is lost, contributing to the appearance of wrinkles and a loss of skin firmness. By incorporating collagen into its formulas, the laboratory aims to compensate for this gradual decline and support skin integrity as a complement to topical skincare.
Clinically proven dietary supplements
A best-seller in the beauty range, Granions Collagène Sublimlift is a beauty supplement with scientifically proven results. Its synergistic complex contains Naticol® marine collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid to support skin firmness and tone, coenzyme Q10, vitamins C and E, and selenium.
The young and dynamic population of the Emirates is also seeking effective solutions to cope with the region’s arid climate (source: Euromonitor). Three clinical studies conducted on 140 volunteers have demonstrated the product’s effectiveness in improving skin firmness, elasticity, hydration, and radiance.
To suit diverse consumer preferences, the product is available in several formats: flavored powder (cherry or lemon), sachets, or ampoules. Its preservative-free, colorant-free, nanoparticle-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free formulation meets current expectations for natural, transparent products.
